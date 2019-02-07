× Police ask for help finding man reported missing out of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for help finding a missing man.

Thayer Tyron Tyson was last seen Thursday after contacting several family members threatening suicide.

Police say he made suicidal threats to his immediate family and has not been seen since.

They warn that he may be armed, so the public is advised to use caution if they see him.

Tyson is described as a 51-year-old black man standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has a clean shaved head.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: (336) 728-3904.