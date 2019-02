× Part of S. Holden Road closed, 10 homes without water after water main break

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A water main break left 10 homes without water and closed a stretch of South Holden Road, the City of Greensboro reports.

The city shut down the southbound lanes of South Holden between W. Florida Street and W. Meadowview Road.

The closure will impact GTA bus routes.

The city expects the road to reopen by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid the area.