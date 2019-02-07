Owners want answers after gunshot shatters dog’s leg in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. -- A local animal rescue is working to raise money for a dog recovering from a gunshot wound.

Jan’s Animal Rescue in Greensboro got involved after learning that Boo, a lab mix, was found with a gunshot wound after escaping from its home in Pleasant Garden over the weekend.

Owner John Henry says that Boo and another dog tore through the fence in their backyard and got out.

“I just thought she might’ve gotten picked up by Animal Control, I didn’t think anyone would shoot her,” Henry said.

Someone later found the injured dog and called Guilford County Animal Services, who brought Boo to an emergency clinic. The dog later had to have its leg amputated because of the damage, and is having to learn how to get around following the surgery.

Henry and his girlfriend say they can’t imagine why someone would want to hurt their dog. They say Boo is sweet and loving, but occasionally hesitant with new people.

They want to find the person responsible and warn other pet owners in the area.

Jan Grafton, with Jan's Animal Rescue, agrees, saying that she hopes other people will secure their dogs at home.

"Do everything you can to protect your pet because they deserve it. They give us so much love and we have to take care of them. That’s just our responsibility,” she said.

Grafton said the group has raised around $900 for the surgery, but the total cost is around $1,500.

The owners plan to look into an Animal Control investigation in the near future.