North Carolina Republicans file bill aiming to tighten state laws on abortion

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republicans have put forward a bill to tighten laws on abortion.

House Bill 28, filed on Tuesday, aims make it illegal to have an abortion after 13 weeks. The currently law sets the line at 20 weeks.

Abortions after 13 weeks would still be possible under a provision that allows for abortion in the event of a medical emergency.

Physicians would need to document findings of a medical emergency and provide that information the N.C. Department of Health.

The bill is sponsored by Representatives Michele Presnell, Michael Speciale, Keith Kidwell, Jerry Carter, George Cleveland, Larry Pittman and Larry Potts.

The bill came the same day President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union address in which he pushed for stricter abortion laws.

“To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb,” Trump said in the address.

Republican lawmakers in Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee are also working to prevent abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.