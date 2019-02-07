New grant sets Randolph County babies up for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Randolph County kids will be getting an extra head start in their learning.

A new grant will be given to the Randolph Partnership for Children to make sure the kids are even more prepared to take on school and life before they reach kindergarten.

It's called the Infant Toddler Technical Assistance Pilot Program.

Infants at the Children's Center in Asheboro are busy learning how to stand up and walk.

"They're going to be motivated to walk toward a toy. So you put it just out of her reach so she'll walk further," said Lisa Hayworth, executive director of the Randolph Partnership for Children.

She and the team is making sure they're taking the steps in the right direction.

"What happens in the first three years of their life really sets the stage of their success in school and life in general," Hayworth said.

They're one of the three entities statewide that are part of a pilot program to get kids ready for school and life while they're still very young.

"Studies show that anything you do in the early years carries over throughout their lives throughout schools," said Debbie Lockhart, director of the Children's Center. "It's going to benefit them and their families."

Lockhart is hoping to get two new specialists that will kick off the program, helping her educators with infants and toddlers at the center.

She says it's all about teamwork and making sure each child is given the best chance for the future.

"They don't come with instructions, right? So anything the community can do to come together to help parents and families -- these are all of our children. This is our community," Lockhart said.

One of the other entities receiving the grant is in Winston-Salem.

FOX8 is told that the Randolph Partnership for Children will make a decision on which centers they oversee will receive the grant by March.