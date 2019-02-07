Neighbors describe moments before pregnant woman killed in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point police have arrested the boyfriend of Tontoria York, 20, in connection to her killing.

Just after midnight Thursday, William Hayes III, 20, called police and told them two men had shot his girlfriend inside their apartment at Deep River Point Apartments.

“She’s shot or something. I don’t know I just came home and I found… oh my God,” is what he told dispatchers.

When officers arrived on scene they searched and could not find any suspects. They did find enough evidence to arrest Hayes in connection to York’s killing.

“I can say I did see the cops and they were out her for a significant amount of time,” is how Monique Johnson described the scene shortly after midnight.

She lives near the apartment building where the alleged shooting took place and said police were on scene for three hours collecting evidence.

Other neighbors said York and Hayes had been arguing just a few hours before York was found dead.

They said around 7:15 p.m., they could hear the two yelling at each other over child support payments for about 15 minutes.

Police said the shooting was domestic-related.

On Thursday, dive crews with High Point fire drained portions of a pond near the apartments while searching for evidence.

After more than three hours of searching, they were unable to find any evidence that might have been dumped.