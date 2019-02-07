× Man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in High Point, police report.

At about 12:05 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to 3995-2F Clubhouse Court at Deep River Point Apartments.

A caller, believed to be William J. Hayes III, 20, of South Carolina, told 9-1-1 dispatchers that his pregnant girlfriend had been shot and died.

The caller also reported that two people ran from the apartment when he arrived home but could not describe either person.

Officers, with the help of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, used a K-9 to try to track from the apartment but were unsuccessful.

Detectives determined that the homicide was domestic related and arrested Hayes, the victim’s live-in boyfriend.

He is charged with the first-degree murder of a 20-year-old woman who was 9 months pregnant.

Thursday morning, emergency crews were draining a pond near Ossi Court by the apartment complex. It is unclear if this may be related to the homicide.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High

Point at 336-889-4000.