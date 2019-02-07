× Man accused of claiming he was ‘kidnapped’ after car crashed through church wall in Randolph County arrested

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted man who allegedly claimed he was kidnapped after crashing into a wall at a Randolph County church turned himself in, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Brandon Deleon Sprouse, 32, of Trinity, is charged with misdemeanor false report to police station and misdemeanor injury to real property.

At 2:58 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office responded to a reported kidnapping at 4734 Mt. Gilead Church Road in Trinity.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2012 Kia Forte that had driven through the wall of the church’s fellowship hall building.

Sprouse was found sitting on the ground outside the building.

Deputies say he gave a statement, claiming he was kidnapped at gunpoint by two black men and put in the trunk of the car.

He said he was only able to get out of the car after the crash when he found a latch to open the rear hatch.

Due to the amount of debris at the crash site, the car’s doors couldn’t be opened, leaving the trunk as the only way out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses, however, told deputies no other suspects had been in the area and that Sprouse was the only one who got out of the vehicle.

Witnesses also said Sprouse appeared to be impaired on an unknown substance.

Deputies now believe that there never was a kidnapping and that Sprouse was driving when the car crashed.

He was taken to High Point Regional Hospital by Randolph County EMS, but he left before officers arrived.

Sprouse was given a $1,000 bond, which he posted and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.