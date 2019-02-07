× Love bites: El Paso Zoo naming roaches after your exes, feeding to meerkats on Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas — What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than by watching a meerkat chomp a cockroach named after your ex?

This year, the El Paso Zoo had the brilliant idea for a special Valentine’s Day Treat for scorned lovers.

As part of their “Quit Bugging Me!!!” program, the zoo invites the public to message the zoo the name of an ex.

The zoo will then name a cockroach in their dishonor.

All the names will get posted (first name and last initial) beginning Feb. 11 on the zoo’s Facebook page and at the meerkat exhibit.

Then, at 2:15 p.m. MT in El Paso — that’s 4:15 p.m. ET for the East Coast —the meerkats will enjoy their feast on Facebook Live and on the zoo’s meerkat webcam on their website.

Since the program was first publicized Monday, the zoo has gotten such a huge reaction that they’re planning to make the program even bigger.

“We’ve had a TREMENDOUS response to our Quit Bugging Me event! So much that we have decided to spread the love to some of our other animals here at the zoo!” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. Now, not only can you “feed” your ex to a meerkat. You can also feed them to a cotton-top tamarin, a golden tamarin and a white-headed marmoset.