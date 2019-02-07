Kidney donors needed in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a waiting list that continues to grow both nationally and locally.

Thousands of North Carolinians are hoping to receive organs. The organ at the top of the list is the kidney.

Tonya Kushinkov is in dire need of a kidney. She ha battled with type 1 diabetes since the age of 9, resulting in kidney failure years later.

“This would change my life," Kushinkov said.

She says it’s better to receive a kidney from a living person rather than from someone who’s passed away.

“Living donors transplant usually have less chance of rejection and last longer and since I'm only 35 it's a better chance for me to live longer," Kushinkov said.

Carolina Donor Services in Winston-Salem encourages people to become organ donors every day. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), nationally there are currently 94,826 patients on the waiting list. In North Carlonia, data shows there are 2,786 patients on the waiting list.

“One person who registers to be an organ donor could potentially saves the lives of up to eight people,” Beth Hinesley with Carolina Donor Services said.

One of those patients on the kidney waiting list is Roland Waden. For a year now, Waden been patiently waiting on a blood type O positive to be able to get a transplant. He has struggled with kidney failure since 2011. His health caused him to not be able to work, but through his health, he’s remaining hopeful. He wants people to know that donating a kidney could save a life.

“Don't be afraid to be organ donor, especially a kidney, because you've got two, that’s why the Lord gave you two so you could save a life,” Waden said.

If you're interested in becoming a donor today, visit donatelifenc.org.