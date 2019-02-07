× Identity of pregnant woman killed in High Point released; suspect in custody

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Authorities have released the identity of the pregnant woman who was killed in High Point.

Officers came to 3995-2F Clubhouse Court at Deep River Point Apartments 12:05 a.m. Thursday after a man called 911 saying his pregnant girlfriend had been shot.

The caller, believed to be William J. Hayes III, 20, said two people ran from the apartment when he arrived home but could not describe either person.

Detectives said the homicide was domestic-related and arrested Hayes.

High Point police identify the victim as Tontoria York, 20, of Lake City, South Carolina, on an arrest warrant.

York was nine-months pregnant.

Hayes is charged with first-degree murder.

Thursday morning, emergency crews were draining a pond near Ossi Court by the apartment complex. It is unclear if this may be related to the homicide.