× Greensboro woman charged with strangling child, abuse

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman is facing charges of strangling a child and child abuse, according to Greensboro police.

At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a local medical facility to investigate a case of possible child abuse.

Police report they found probable cause to charge Ashlun Godfrey, 25, of Greensboro, with child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and assault by strangulation.

Police do not plan to release further information at this time because the victim is a child.

She is being held in Guilford County Jail under a $30,000 bond.