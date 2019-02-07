× Frank Robinson, first African-American MLB manager, dies at 83

LOS ANGELES — Frank Robinson, the first African-American manager in Major League Baseball, has died at the age of 83, the MLB announced Thursday.

Robinson’s playing career spanned 21 seasons, from the mid-50s to the mid-70s. He was a 14-time All Star, two-time World Series champion and the only player in history to win the Most Valuable Player award in the American League and the National League.

He played for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Cleveland Indians.

In 1975, he became the first African-American manager of a team — as a player-manager for the Cleveland Indians.

He went on to manage the San Francisco Giants, Orioles and the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals.

Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.