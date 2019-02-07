Emergency crews draining a retention pond in High Point, scuba divers searching

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Emergency crews are draining a retention pond in High Point Thursday morning, and scuba divers have entered the pond.
The retention pond is located off Penny Road.
It is unclear what they are searching for. FOX8 has a crew scene and will provide more details as they become available.
A man was arrested at the nearby Deep River Point Apartments on charges of killing his pregnant girlfriend. It is unclear if this homicide investigation is connected to the search.
35.955692 -80.005318