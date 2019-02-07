Emergency crews draining a retention pond in High Point, scuba divers searching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Emergency crews are draining a retention pond in High Point Thursday morning, and scuba divers have entered the pond.

The retention pond is located off Penny Road.

It is unclear what they are searching for. FOX8 has a crew scene and will provide more details as they become available.

A man was arrested at the nearby Deep River Point Apartments on charges of killing his pregnant girlfriend. It is unclear if this homicide investigation is connected to the search.

Water crews are gearing up to go back into the pond on Lineage Park in High Point. I know as to what they’re trying to recover. Fire crews in the process of draining the pond. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/qTrUahbrIX — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 7, 2019

Divers are back in the water. Pond water levels have gone down about a foot @myfox8 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 7, 2019

Water levels are about chest high as the pond continues to drain. Still no word as to what crews are search for @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/SwENU01ZcN — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 7, 2019

Just spoke with High Point detectives who say can’t reveal yet what they’re recovering. Says a press release is being written up at this time. @myfox8 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 7, 2019