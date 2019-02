Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, N.C. — A lit cigarette left out sparked a fire at a hotel in Eden, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded at about 1:17 a.m. Thursday morning to the Econo Lodge on Van Buren Road.

The fire, which was ruled accidental, forced police to evacuate the building.

No one was injured.

According the fire department, the building will still be able to operate as there was no serious structural damage.