× 122,000 DeWALT drills recalled due to shock hazard

Two models of DeWALT drills have been recalled due to the possibility of a shock hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The drill’s wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard, the Commission said.

Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code, it has already been inspected and is not affected.

The model numbers of the affected drills are DWD110 and DWD112.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair at (855) 752-5259.

The drill is sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018, for between $60 and $70.

No injuries have been reported.