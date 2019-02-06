× Witnesses claim several people arrested by ICE agents across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grassroots community organization said more than a dozen people were arrested across Charlotte Wednesday morning by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, WSOC reports.

Comunidad Collectiva, a group focused on protecting the human rights of immigrants in Charlotte, posted a Facebook live showing ICE agents in a parking lot behind a CVS store on Central Avenue.

Witnesses told WSOC they saw ICE agents arrest several people outside the store.

Community activist Stefania Arteaga told reporter Stephanie Tinoco she’s being flooded with calls from people who are anxious because they don’t know if their family members are missing or if they were detained by ICE.

“We have folks as far as last week who cannot find their loved ones and we’re trying to work with them and identify where they are,” said Arteaga.

A statement released by Comunidad Collectiva Wednesday said, “These arrests come after a workplace raid in Sanford, N.C. and threats by ICE to target immigrants following the end of the 287g program in several counties, including Mecklenburg.”

