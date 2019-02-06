× Stop for energy drink leads to $1 million lottery win for Winston-Salem man

RALEIGH, N.C. — Needing a pick-me-up before work, Acxel Quiterio, of Winston-Salem, said he stopped to get an energy drink, but got his boost instead with a $1 million lottery win.

The highway construction worker’s good luck started Tuesday morning when he stopped by the Mebane Food Mart on South 5th Street in Mebane and bought a LUCKY NO. 7 scratch-off ticket, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“It’s part of my routine,” Quiterio said. “I always stop to get a Red Bull and a snack and then head to work.”

He scratched the ticket later that morning.

“When I saw the numbers, I could feel the tears coming on,” Quiterio said.

Quiterio claimed his prize later that afternoon at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,503. The father of five said he plans to use the money to get a new house for his family. He also plans to pay off his mom’s house.

“I just want to make sure everyone is taken care of,” Quiterio said. “This is such a blessing for me and my family.”

The $10 ticket launched in April with six top prizes of $1 million. Two top prizes remain.