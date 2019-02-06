Runaway recall: Barbie Dream Campers keep going even when pedal released

Beware of runaway kid-size Barbie cars.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that Fisher-Price is recalling Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers after they learned the cars do not stop when you take your foot of the pedal.

Already 17 people have reported the problem, but fortunately no one has been injured.

Fisher-Price asks families to keep these toys away from children and to contact the company for a free repair.

The company is recalling about 44,000 campers matching the following description:

Model number FRC29 printed on label under hood

Gray foot pedal

Hot pink camper with blue accents

Barbie logo printed on the back

The campers were sold at Walmarts across the country and online at Walmart.com from July 2019 to January 2019 for about $400.

For more information, contact Fisher-Price at 1-800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or www.fisher-price.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.