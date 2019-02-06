× Randolph County woman wins $1 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Trinity woman is celebrating her good fortune after she won a $1 million lottery prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Remona Brawley’s good luck happened Wednesday morning when she stopped at the Trindale Mini Mart on N.C. 62 in Trinity and bought a $1,000,000 Back Scratch scratch-off ticket.

She claimed her prize a few hours later at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $424,503.

The $10 ticket launched in September with five top prizes of $1 million. Two top prizes remain.