Popeyes robber couldn't get cash register open, stole chicken instead

NEW ORLEANS — When he couldn’t get the cash register open, police say a robber grabbed some chicken from the counter at a New Orleans East Popeyes and fled, WGNO reports.

Twenty-seven-year-old Phillip Lee was arrested shortly after he fled the Popeyes location in the 8700 block of Chef Menteur Highway on February 4, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Lee entered the Popeyes through a side door just before noon and initially went straight for the cash register.

When he couldn’t get it to open, Lee decided to grab the chicken and run, according to the NOPD.

It remains unclear how much chicken Lee got away with or if he selected spicy or mild.

Lee was arrested and charged with one count of simple robbery, two counts of simple battery, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

He is being held at the Orleans Justice Center on a $14,100 bond.