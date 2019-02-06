Police investigating after 2 shot in Lexington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Two people were shot in Lexington Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities on the scene.

The shooting was reported at 2:45 p.m.

One victim was found at 41 Jamaica Drive with a gunshot wound to the hip. Authorities said the injury is non-life-threatening.

A second person was found nearby at the Davidson County Transportation garage, located at 945 N. Main. St., with a gunshot wound.

There is no word on the second person's condition.

Both people were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

FOX8 has a crew at the scene working to get more information. Check back for updates.

Police tell me they also found a second male with a gunshot wound near a garage over on N. Main Street. Both men are being treated at the hospital. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/yMByK7KMpm — Allison Smith (@AllisonSmithTV) February 6, 2019