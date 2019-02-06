× Painter injured in drive-by shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in High Point over the weekend, according to police.

At about 4:23 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the shooting at 1302 W. English Road.

A 41-year-old man’s lower back was grazed by a bullet, but turned down EMS transport.

The victim told officers he and a group of other people were painting the exterior wall of the building that faces Barker Avenue when an unknown person shot at them from a vehicle.

The man, the building and a gray Jeep Cherokee were all hit by the bullets.

Officers found several 9 mm rounds on Barker Avenue.

Police don’t believe the victim was the intended target.

Instead, police think the shooter was targeting the building and its owner or renter. The same person was targeted in a previous shooting weeks ago.

Officers do not think this shooting is related to the shootings that happened in January.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been filed.

The High Point Police Department asks anyone with information to call Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.