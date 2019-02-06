× Man to spend 11 years in prison after woman escapes forced prostitution in Fayetteville, calls police

NEW BERN, N.C. — A man will spend more than 11 years in prison for human-trafficking-related offenses after a woman escaped and contacted police in Fayetteville, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Samuel Dewayne Doolittle, 33, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 135 months imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for interstate transportation for prostitution and use of the internet to promote an unlawful business enterprise, namely, prostitution.

Doolittle will also need to pay $52,900 in restitution to the victims.

Investigators found that, from early April to June 5, 2016, Doolittle prostituted two victims and other women through the eastern U.S.

The USAO reports he lured victims in with false promises of financial reward, but then took virtually all of the money for himself.

He controlled the victims through a combination of violence, emotional abuse and manipulation.

He would also not let the victims eat or sleep without his permission.

They were required to meet financial quotes and would threaten them if they disobeyed him.

It wasn’t until a victim, who was being prostituted in Fayetteville, ran away and contacted law enforcement that officials were able to arrest him.

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert J. Higdon Jr. said in a statement:

We are very grateful for the sentence handed down by the Court on this matter. The trafficking of human beings — and make no mistake, that is exactly what this was — is one of the most outrageous and shocking crimes we prosecute. The women that this defendant trafficked were terrorized and victimized day after day after day as he manipulated them through violence, emotional abuse and by depriving them of any independent means of support. And the eleven year sentence imposed by the Court reflects the awful nature of this crime. Sadly, there are many of these cases and we are committed to aggressive investigation and prosecution wherever we find them.

The Fayetteville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation into this case.