Man injured in High Point robbery, shooting; $100,000 worth of heroin seized

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was injured in a robbery and shooting Friday, according to a High Point Police Department incident report.

At 7:55 p.m., officers came to 1103 Pershing St. after a reported assault.

When officers got to the scene they located a 2004 Lexus IS 300 in the street with several bullet holes in it.

A short distance away from the car, officers found Henry Lopez, 20, of Wingate, suffering from a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Lopez was robbed at gunpoint by several suspects and then shot, the report said.

At the scene, officers seized $100,000 worth of heroin.

At the time of the report, no charges had been filed.

