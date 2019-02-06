Man charged after road rage incident in Kernersville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A man was arrested after a road rage incident in Kernersville Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Kernersville police.

Barron Scott Thomas, 28, of Winston-Salem, is charged with injury to personal property.

At 2:30 p.m., Kernersville police were called to a report of shots fired around West Bodenhamer Street and Nelson Street.

Officers tracked down and stopped the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of West Mountain Street and detained three people, later charging Thomas.

Following an investigation, officers determined that no shots were fired and the noise was a tire blown after being slashed during a road rage incident.

No injuries were reported.

36.126353 -80.074243