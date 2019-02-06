‘I saw Jesus’: Oklahoma man recalls near-death electrical accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma man is speaking out about the electrical accident he says killed him - twice.

"I just saw Jesus," Micah Calloway told KFOR. "'I just saw Jesus, mom and dad.' It's the first thing that came out of my mouth."

It's been nearly two years since the accident that changed Micah Calloway's life.

"I went into cardiac arrest and it killed me, twice," he said. "They said I was out for three and a half minutes."

A typical day on the job went horribly wrong.

Calloway and three other employees for Traffic and Lighting Systems were taking down a light pole near N.W. Expressway and 63rd Street in Oklahoma City when things took a terrifying turn.

"It was too windy out that day and it was too humid that day," Calloway said.

Calloway says the light pole was hooked up to a crane. He and other crew members were holding on and helping to move it when the wind caused it to get too close to a nearby power line that had not been shut off.

"The next thing I know it was just 'wahwahwah' in my head and I told myself, 'I'm getting electrocuted, it will pass, it will pass, it will pass,'" Calloway said.

Calloway blacked out and was stuck to the pole for several seconds. Thankfully, EMSA paramedics were not far away.

"I do remember waking up one time and I didn't know where I was and I was fighting for my life and I was screaming and yelling and fighting for my life," he said.

The father of two, with a third child only a month away from being born, was rushed to the hospital. He didn't wake up for about 32 hours -- but not before what he says was a miracle.

"Right before I came to, I saw Jesus -- standing there. ... He was just looking at me," he said.

Calloway says that image is stuck in his mind.

"He is beautiful and he does have a little bit of a beard. He's got long hair and he's got beautiful eyes. I'll never forget it," he said.

Calloway has gone through 13 surgeries for his physical scars and counseling for the emotional. Now, he's preparing to head back to work for the same company, doing the same job later this month.

He's nervous but says the company has been there for him through it all. He says he's now clinging to the miraculous moment to give him strength.

"He showed me himself, somehow, some kind of way for some reason. So I'm here for something," he said.

Even though he is going back to work, Calloway says he is taking legal action against the company for what he says is negligence.

KFOR reached out to Traffic and Lighting Systems for a statement, but has yet to hear back.