Greensboro parks ‘changed the landscape of downtown Greensboro’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Center City Park and LeBauer Park have become community hubs in downtown Greensboro.

“I think both of these parks have truly changed the landscape of downtown Greensboro in the past couple of years,” Rob Overman, Executive Director of Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc., said.

Center City Park is entering its twelfth year, and LeBauer Park is entering its third year.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro was a major partner in developing Center City Park.

“I think based upon the success of Center City, Carolyn LeBauer felt very comfortable entrusting the community foundation to manage her bequest as well,” Overman said.

Greensboro Downtown Parks says more than 600,000 people have visited LeBauer Park since it opened in 2016.

Mom and Greensboro native Jeannie Sandoe appreciates that the park was designed to be a space all children can enjoy.

“My kids, they don't have any disabilities, but I know of their friends that do and I want to be able to have a play date with any of my kids’ friends and know that they’re going to have a fun time too,” she said.

Overman says people can expect to see more activities this summer.

Greensboro Downtown Parks is already working on plans to offer more live music.