Greensboro man charged with murdering 81-year-old mother

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is charged with murdering his 81-year-old mother, according to Greensboro police.

At about 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 29, officers responded to 4304 Summit Ave. along with Greensboro Fire and Guilford County EMS.

At the scene, they found 81-year-old Mary Moore Foulks unresponsive. She was taken to a local medical facility where she died.

On Thursday, an autopsy revealed that she died of injuries sustained at her home on Jan. 29.

Edward Paul Foulks, 60, of Greensboro, surrendered himself to police in Greensboro and is now charged with first degree murder.

He is being held in Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword “badboyz” and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.