GREENSBORO, N.C. — The intersection of Inman Road and Flemming Road was blocked off after a gas line was cut, according to Greensboro Fire.

The 2-inch line was cut just after about 11:40 a.m.

A Piedmont Natural Gas crew is on their way to the scene.