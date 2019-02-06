Greensboro firefighter turned baker opens ‘Uncle Cheesecake’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Greensboro firefighter to Food Network competitor, Daniel Gray is now adding another title: bakery owner.

Gray works full time for the fire department, but during his down time he likes to experiment in the kitchen.

He started making creative versions of his favorite dessert, cheesecake. He first shared them with friends and family and then began selling them to customers at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

Gray got more attention last year when the Food Network invited him to appear on their show "Chopped."

Gray finished in second place, but it gave him the confidence to take his culinary skills to the next level.

Recently, he opened "Uncle Cheesecake" in High Point. He creates custom made cheesecake in a variety of flavors including key lime, carrot cake, Oreo and much, much more.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste of the new bakery.

Uncle Cheesecake Is just off Highway 68 near Wendover in High Point.