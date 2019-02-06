× Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough to end policy of ICE detaining undocumented immigrants at jail

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Newly-elected Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough says at the center of the debate over detainers for immigration violations is a violation of a different kind — a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“Basically, I’m detaining somebody’s Fourth Amendment right without due process,” Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough announced Wednesday that when a new agreement is signed with the U.S. Marshals, I-203 forms will not be honored. An I-203 is a request by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold someone.

“We’re not saying we’re not going to work with ICE because ICE handles other criminal activity,” he said. “The I-203 is just a request, it’s not a legal document.”

If it’s a document signed by a magistrate or a judge, he says he will honor it.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill wants to stress that if someone is here illegally committing crime, the sheriff will still cooperate with ICE to make those arrests.