Former NASCAR engine builder runs Lexington pottery shop, gives part of proceeds to missionaries

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- With a high stress job as a NASCAR engine builder, pottery never crossed Tommy Davis’ mind.

“My father and best friend passed away within three months of each other,” Davis said. “I started having some health issues and so my physician said I needed a hobby.”

So Davis took up pottery.

“I could do it from the very first time I sat in front of the wheel and then I got laid off from the high stress job,” he said.

That door closed and another one opened right next door to his daughter and son-in-law's coffee shop in the center of Uptown. Here he makes and sells his pottery under the name of Missions Pottery, with part of the proceeds go to missionaries.

“We support missionaries around the world,” he said.

His pieces of pottery have a small hole in them, typically in the handle or edge, that represent a spiritual void many people are trying to fill.

“Everyone has a void they just can't figure out what that void is,” he said. “We try to help them.”

In the hands of the master, a lump of clay can become something special. Davis says he's a testament of that.

"I tell people I'm along for the ride,” he said. “If the Lord closes the door today then it's closed but as long as he keeps opening doors I'm going to be right here.”

Missions Pottery is open each day, except Sunday and Monday, at 3 N. Main St.

You can learn more by visiting his website.

