Family of Tenisha Mills plans memorial, balloon release on the anniversary of her death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The family of Tenisha Mills is planning a memorial and balloon release on the one-year anniversary of her death.

On Feb. 22, 2018, a car pulled up to the back of the Winston-Salem Police Department and someone inside the car said there was a shooting victim.

Mills, 27, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the neck. She died from her injuries on Feb. 23.

"I never planned to bury my child. I wanted my child to bury me," said Tamika Mills, the mother of Tenisha Mills.

Mills' family and friends say she was a dedicated and devoted mother to four kids.

"She loved her kids so much. She did any and everything for her kids, and why would you take someone from their mother," Tamika Mills said.

Mills' mother says she wants to know what really happened that night.

"I'm fighting for justice to come out and for the truth to come out. I want the truth," she said.

Winston-Salem police have charged Jashawn Arnez Summers, 25, with murder in connection with the death of Tenisha Mills.

Summers is expected to appear in court Feb. 7 for murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

The memorial and balloon release is planned for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Center in Winston-Salem.