City of Greensboro partners with eBay to help local businesses go digital

GREENSBORO, N.C. —At a news conference Wednesday, eBay announced it has chosen Greensboro to be the third city across the nation to be involved in its retail rival program.

Suzy Deering, the chief marking officer for eBay, said they picked Greensboro because it is a progressive city and it has a lot to offer.

Around 100 businesses will be able to take part in the program.

eBay will provide them with training, help them set up an account, offer networking opportunities and provide ongoing support for a year. It will all be free of charge.

“Their success is our success,” Deering said.

Deering said the program is already working in other cities.

“Akron was our first city that we took into the program and the short period of time that Akron has been with us they have already started selling in over 80 countries,” Deering said.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan believes the program will help the city’s economy.

“We know that local businesses re-invest their money locally,” Vaughan said. “Eighty percent of their money stays locally.”

Vaughan hopes the businesses use their new digital knowledge long after the one-year program.

Jermaine Exum, the manager at Acme Comics, says they hope to become a part of the program.

“We have amazing unique items here but you have to come through the front door to really see them,” Exum said.

Acme Comics has sold items on eBay in the past, but Exum says they’d like to step up their digital presence.

“We would like to offer our items at a different level of exposure,” Exum said. “We are super excited about this.”

Businesses can apply to be part of the program on ebayinc.com/greensboro.

The deadline to apply is March 8, but applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. There program officially kicks off March 27.