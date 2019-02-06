Bond set for 3 charged in death of 7-year-old boy who was beaten and buried in ‘coffin of snow’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. — Bond was set for three people charged after a 7-year-old boy died in a brutal abuse case, WBAY reports.

Ethan Hauschultz was living with his court-appointed guardians Timothy Hauschultz and Tina McKeever-Hauschultz when he died on April 20.

Damian Hauschultz, then 14-years-old, allegedly hit, kicked and poked him, rolled a heavy log rolled across his chest, shoved him to the ground repeatedly and finally buried the boy in snow before he died at a hospital.

On Monday, Timothy Hauschultz and Tina McKeever-Hauschultz had their bond set at $100,000 and $125,000 respectively. The now-15-year-old Damian's bond was set at $150,000.

"The allegations in these criminal complaints is troubling, to say the least," Judge Jerilyn Dietz said, according to WBAY.

Investigators believe Ethan's final day was marked with an hour or half an hour of violence.

The adults took him to the hospital, but he nevertheless died of hypothermia and blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

Damian Hauschultz told investigators that he buried the boy under so much snow it became "his own little coffin of snow," according to a criminal complaint obtained by WBAY. He reportedly followed his description with a laugh.

Investigators reported that the siblings said Timothy Hauschultz would punish them by making them carry heavy logs in laps around the yard.

Every day, for two hours a day, they would carry the logs for not knowing their Bible verses, with only a 5-second rest between each lap.

Investigators say Damian Hauschultz told them he felt frustrated because the young boy were dropping the logs.

When Ethan became unresponsive, Damian Hauschultz believed he was resisting and reportedly buried the boy under an estimated 80 pounds of packed snow and ice.

Ethan weighed only 60 pounds.

Damian Hauschultz was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and substantial battery.

Timothy Hauschultz was charged with party to the crimes of felony murder, intent to contribute to the delinquency of a child resulting in death, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery.

McKeever-Hauschultz was charged with being party to the crimes of contributing to the delinquency of a child resulting in death and failing to act to prevent bodily harm to a child.

WBAY reports the young boy entered the Hauschultzes' care back in 2017.