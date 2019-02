× All lanes of I-85 north in Alamance County back open after vehicle fire

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 headed north in Alamance County are back open after a vehicle fire Wednesday morning, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The road was closed near exit 145 to NC-49 and Maple Avenue.

Burlington Communications report that cardboard in the back of a truck caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

The incident reportedly began at 8:11 a.m.