4 teens arrested, 1 wanted after break-ins, pursuit in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A group of teenagers from Winston-Salem were arrested on felony charges after Davidson County deputies caught two trying to break into a house.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a breaking and entering in progress at 1955 Frye Bridge Road.

At the scene, the deputies saw Qhamonte Antonio Sides, 16, and Anthony Rios Hernandez, 17, trying to get into the home and detained them.

Deputies also spotted a dark SUV with three people inside.

The SUV took off at a “high rate of speed” south on Highway 150, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives say they drove more than 100 mph.

Deputies chased the SUV until it crashed at a railyard that the sheriff’s office says is commonly known as the “Hump Station.”

Keyondre Amerion Dunbar, 16, and Krystal Desirae Washington-Richmond, 16, were arrested.

Exzavia Antonio Reese, II, 16, is still at-large.

The four arrested teenagers were charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

They were jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Reese is wanted on two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Anyone with information regarding Reese’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.

The sheriff’s office said a photo of Reese was not available at this time.