Watch live: President Trump plans to reveal details of second Kim summit during State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to announce during Tuesday’s State of the Union address that his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place in Vietnam on February 27 and 28, according to a source familiar with the summit’s planning and Trump’s planned remarks.

The city in Vietnam where the summit will take place is still being discussed but the contenders are Hanoi and Da Nang, the source said.

State Department Special Representative to North Korea, Steve Biegun, is heading to Pyongyang Wednesday to attempt to solidify some details related to the summit including the venue.

He will also press for his North Korean counterpart to attend a series of working level meetings before the summit.