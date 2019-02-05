US Coast Guard seizes more than 34,000 pounds of cocaine, worth over $400 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(Video courtesy of United States Coast Guard Southeast)

MIAMI, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard seized thousands of pounds of cocaine after a string of busts off the coast of Mexico and Central and South America.

On Tuesday, the USCG announced that Cutter Forward (WMEC-911) offloaded 34,780 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades. The haul was worth $466 million.

The drugs were seized off 21 separate drug smuggling vessels.

The Coast Guard Cutter Forward seized about 14,207 pounds of cocaine over about eight cases.

The Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton (WMSL-753) seized about 9,460 pounds of cocaine over five cases.

The Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC-909) seized about 6,153 pounds of cocaine over four cases.

The Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC-630) seized about 5,736 pounds of cocaine over two cases.

The Coast Guard Cutter Venturous (WMEC-625) seized about 1,565 pounds of cocaine in one case.

The Coast Guard Cutter Confidence (WMEC-619) seized about 553 pounds of cocaine in one case.

"The interdiction and disruption of more than 17 tons of cocaine is a result of the collaboration and coordination of multiple Coast Guard and interagency assets to address the complex maritime challenge of transnational criminal organizations,” said Cmdr. Michael Sharp, commanding officer of the cutter Forward. “I am extremely proud of all the women and men that contributed to the mission success, it is a direct reflection of how the U.S. Coast Guard delivers mission excellence anytime, anywhere."