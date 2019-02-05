× Two people found dead, baby found alive in South Carolina home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When deputies visited a home to check on the residents, they discovered a shocking scene, WMBF reports.

At about 8 p.m., officers opened the door to a home on the 200 block of Clarion Road in Columbia, South Carolina.

Inside, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

They also found a baby, unharmed.

WMBF reports the baby has been placed with family.

Deputies continue to investigate.