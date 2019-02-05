Police find man shot dead in road in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A man was shot dead in a road in Winston-Salem, according to police.

This marks the city's first homicide of 2019, compared to four homicides by this time last year.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue at about 8:16 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found 27-year-old Thomas James Brown, of Winston-Salem, lying on the road.

He had suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 (En Español (336) 728-3904) or through the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.