North Carolina woman accused of paying officer to kill her husband

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — A Haywood County woman is in jail in an alleged murder-for-hire case, WLOS reports.

Yvonne Wadham is charged with solicitation for the murder of her husband, John Wadham. Her arrest warrant says she solicited a law enforcement officer to commit the felony of first-degree murder against her husband. Court documents say she paid money for that act.

John Wadham, who goes by Jack, says their marriage was contentious and full of accusations back and forth.

“She had a lot of different opinions about a lot of things, and she wasn’t happy about a lot of things. I said I think the best thing for us to do is to separate,” he said.

Wadham said he’s sad she’s in jail and hopes there’s help coming.

“The best-case resolution is hallelujah, maybe it’s going to finally come to an end and get it over with,” he said.

