Man reels in massive catfish on North Carolina lake, ‘That’s almost as big as he is’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. – A man reeled in a massive catfish on a North Carolina lake, took a photo of it and released it back into the water.

The Montgomery County NC Facebook page shared a photo of the catch to its Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Okay… This catfish was caught at Lake Tillery this morning…AND released,” the post read. “That means this is out there to be caught again. Pass this along to any people you know that like to fish!”

There is no word on how much the fish weighed.

“That’s almost as big as he is,” responded one person on Facebook.

Another person asked the woman to posted the photo where exactly it was caught. She only said somewhere on Lake Tillery.

“(N)ot telling anyone his extra secret place…….lol,” she responded.