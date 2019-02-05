Man found in UNCG student’s closet wearing women’s clothes may have entered through an unlocked window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man who was found in a University of North Carolina at Greensboro student’s closet wearing her clothes may have entered through an unlocked window.

It happened at the Summit at the Edge Apartments at 1212 Oakland Ave. over the weekend and resulted in 30-year-old Andrew Clyde Swofford being arrested.

Burkely Communities, the property management company who operates apartment complex, released a statement Tuesday on the incident.

The company said there was an unlocked window with a slightly damaged screen inside the apartment.

“Our initial inspection, there were no signs of forced entry,” the statement said, in part. “Upon further inspection of the apartment in the residents’ present, Burkely’s Director of Maintenance found a living room window unlocked, slightly open, and the screen damaged."

The company said they informed police, who said an unlocked window was the most likely way Swofford got in.

Swofford was jailed in Guilford County under a $26,000 bond on 14 felony charges including larceny and identity theft.

The women who lived there said they are moving out and do not feel safe after one of them found him in her closet.

Burkely Communities' statement in full, is below:

An incident occurred this past weekend at The Summit at the Edge. On Saturday evening, one of our female residents returned home and found a stranger in her apartment. Thankfully, the stranger left peacefully, no physical harm came to the resident, and the man was subsequently arrested. The perpetrator seemed to have been on drugs, which the police verified later. On initial inspection, there were no signs of forced entry. The apartment residents inferred from what they knew that the lock may have been tampered with in some way. Upon further inspection of the apartment in the residents’ presence, Burkely’s Director of Maintenance found a living room window unlocked, slightly open, and the screen damaged. Burkely reported this finding to the police, who responded that an unlocked window was the most likely way the perpetrator had entered the apartment. The police also informed us that they did not have reports of any similar incidents in the area. In response to this incident, Burkely: * Allowed the residents to relocate their apartment. * Reported the incident to all Burkely Student Communities’ site-based managers and maintenance supervisors, asking them to be extra observant during their property rounds. * The subject property’s maintenance technician performed an outside inspection of its ground-level windows. All Burkely communities will continue to perform routine window inspections. * We immediately informed NSA, our security service, of the incident and asked that they increase their patrols over the next few weeks, including thorough inspections outside ground-floor windows and breezeways. Burkely has advised residents: * To call 911 immediately if they observe any suspicious activity. Then call NSA, the property’s security service. * It is their primary responsibility to secure their apartment—that is, to lock their windows and doors when they go to bed or are not home. If they live on the ground-floor, keep their windows locked whenever they are home alone. * Keep their front door locked at all times. Never give their apartment key to anyone.