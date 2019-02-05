× Looking for a date? Here are the top 10 best and worst states for singles

Location. Location. Location.

If you’re struggling to find a date, it might not be you. It could be your state!

Singles, look no further. WalletHub has ranked every state from best to worst for finding that special someone.

They put this list together by analyzing dating economics, dating opportunities and the romance and fun you can find in each state.

Thinking about moving to Florida? Here’s one more for the “pros” column. If you’re looking for cons, however, you can probably just google “Florida man.”

While Carolinians might be disappointed to see neither state made it to the Top 10, they can rest easy knowing they didn’t hit the bottom 10 either.

North Carolina came in at a respectable 16, while South Carolina came in at a slightly more concerning 36.

Top 10 Best States for Singles

Florida California Texas New York Pennsylvania Illinois Ohio Wisconsin Massachusetts Michigan

Top 10 Worst States for Singles