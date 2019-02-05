In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses General Motors which plans to lay off more than 4,000 workers, a study that says Americans plan to overspend for Valentine's Day and Anheuser-Busch which is looking to make amends with corn growers after their Super Bowl ad.
General Motors to lay off more than 4,000 workers, Americans to overspend for Valentine’s Day and more
-
Robot janitors coming to Walmart, trade truce boosts soybean sales and more
-
Frontier Airlines lets kids fly free with discount program, chickens that lay drug-filled eggs and more
-
NASCAR lays off dozens amid proposed merger, government shutdown could delay cutting-edge tech and more
-
Study finds least happy tech workers work for Snapchat, Amazon patents mobile delivery buses and more
-
Sears stays in business with last minute deal, Duke Energy plans over $800,000 in grants and more
-
-
Businesses offer ‘shutdown specials’ to furloughed workers, US House passes two spending bills and more
-
Facebook tops list of most used apps of 2018, Google data centers to run on 1.6 million solar panels and more
-
Get hitched could help your wallet, KFC plans to ditch single-use plastics and more
-
NC ranked 7th worst state to get a speeding ticket, post office to raise prices and more
-
National gas tax considered to pay for infrastructure, postal service plans stamp price hike and more
-
-
Study determines which age group shares more ‘fake news,’ NC professors get paid the most at Duke and more
-
GM closing several plants and cutting 15% of its salaried workers
-
Facebook again accused of mishandling data, Massachusetts marijuana sales skyrocket and more