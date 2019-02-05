General Motors to lay off more than 4,000 workers, Americans to overspend for Valentine’s Day and more

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses General Motors which plans to lay off more than 4,000 workers, a study that says Americans plan to overspend for Valentine's Day and Anheuser-Busch which is looking to make amends with corn growers after their Super Bowl ad.