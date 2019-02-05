For Valentine’s Day, sink your teeth into chocolate that’s made in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're just over a week away from Valentine's Day.

While people are starting to pick up gifts and cards for their special someone, most will also add a little chocolate to their list .

It's the taste that seems to go along with the day.

Brad Jones found a local shop that specializes in creating chocolate that's made in North Carolina.

Black Mountain Chocolate is open six days a week at 732 north trade street in Winston-Salem.

If you have a group and would like to learn more about how they make chocolate, give them a call to schedule a tour.