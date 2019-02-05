× Father charged with child abuse after allegedly beating his 10-month-old daughter for crying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police have arrested a man accused of beating his 10-month-old daughter because he was angry about her crying.

WTSP reported an arrest affidavit said Joshua Smith, 29, hit the infant “very hard multiple times on the buttocks and thighs.”

The suspect, who is 6-feet-4 and weighs about 250 pounds, reportedly called his wife and told her that he beat the baby.

The areas where the baby was beaten were bright red, according to the St. Pete Police Department.