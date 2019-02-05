Father and son accused of assaulting 2 Greensboro police officers in attack that was caught on cellphone video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A father and son were arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with assaulting two Greensboro Police officers in the parking lot outside a strip mall.

Police were responding to a disorderly subject call at Sabor Latino at 3738 Farmington Drive when they encountered 49-year-old Jamie Donaldo Reyes and his son, 22-year-old Ronald Esau Reyes.

Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said Tuesday that both men were believed to be intoxicated when they tried to get into a car and leave.

Two officers stopped them, and Scott says Ronald Reyes became agitated and was arrested.

Cell phone video shows the arrest becoming violent.

“As the video depicts the second individual attacked first one officer, then the other, then it became a pretty violent attack against both officers,” Scott said.

After a struggle on the sidewalk, one officer called for backup. Eventually, an officer used a Taser to get Jamie Reyes in handcuffs.

Scott says a use of force investigation is underway, but he believes officers acted defensively.

"It appears it was an unwarranted attack, they were trying to exercise their lawful duties," Scott said.

Scott said he was thankful to several bystanders who helped pull the men off the officers.

FOX8 spoke to Ronald Reyes, who said he was concerned about his father's health following the use of the Taser. When reached later, he said that he had no additional comment.